The season of love, romance and unwarranted traffic is here - monsoons have arrived in Mumbai. Every year, come June, people eagerly anticipate the wrath of heat to end with the sweet smell of the first rains. And while some parts of Mumbai have welcomed the monsoon with sprints, the city is eagerly waiting to celebrate the monsoon and the end of these bouts of heat. People have already started sharing Happy Mumbai Monsoon 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Monsoon greetings, Mumbai Rains memes and jokes, rains in Mumbai images, Happy Mumbai Rains tweets, photos and videos on Twitter or with family and friends. First Rain in Mumbai 2023 Images, Videos, #MumbaiRains Tweets and Wishes Go Viral As Netizens Welcome Monsoon Season in Maximum City.

While Mumbai usually sees some spouts of pre-monsoon rains in May, this year has been a different story. In fact, on Saturday, June 10, Mumbai is said to have experienced the hottest day at 38.5 degrees for the month of June in a decade. The IMD had also indicated that monsoons in Mumbai would be delayed. But due to Cyclone Biparjoy, some parts of Mumbai experienced the first showers. People quickly flooded social media with videos and photos of their experience of #MumbaiRains.

Beautiful Mumbai Rains Videos and Photos Go Viral on Twitter!

Blinding rains at thane, less than 50m visibility. Drive safely.#mumbairains pic.twitter.com/RlTgrkbmeI — SkyWatch Weather India 🇮🇳 (@SkyWatchUpdates) June 13, 2023

Here are some Happy Mumbai Monsoon 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Monsoon greetings, Mumbai Rains memes and jokes, Rains in Mumbai images, Happy Mumbai Rains WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status pictures that you can share with friends to finally celebrate this much-needed break from summer and welcome the monsoon. Monsoon Songs' List: Bollywood Rain Song Videos From 'Barso Re' to 'Tumse Hi,' Are Must Play This Rainy Season 2023!

Quotes on Rain

"Life is full of beauty. Notice it. Notice the bumble bee, the small child, and the smiling faces. Smell the rain, and feel the wind. Live your life to the fullest potential, and fight for your dreams." - Ashley Smith. "I love the rain. It's my favorite weather." - Kristen Wiig. "Without rain, there is no life." - Jerry Yang. "Tears of joy are like the summer rain drops pierced by sunbeams." - Hosea Ballou. "A little rain each day will fill the rivers to overflowing." - Liberian Proverb.

Even as Mumbai welcomes the cloudy skies and awaits a glimpse of monsoons, it is important to note that The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain for Palghar, Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts till Monday morning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).