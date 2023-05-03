Thane, May 3 (PTI) Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman and her paramour for allegedly killing her husband and dumping the body in a hill section in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

On April 24, the decomposed body of an unidentified man was found behind a temple in the Kasara Ghat valley on Nashik-Mumbai highway, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sahapur division, Vikas Naik told PTI.

A police probe team sent the body for postmortem. The police later identified the victim as Sunil Kothere (28), a vegetable vendor from Cholegaon in Dombivli area, he said.

The police worked on various inputs and on Tuesday arrested the accused's wife Komal Sunil Kothere and her paramour Monukumar Triloknath Kharvar (28), who was also a vegetable vendor, the official said.

According to the police, the deceased doubted his wife's character and the couple used to have frequent quarrels over the issue.

The woman later hatched a conspiracy along with her paramour and his associate to kill her husband, the official said.

The trio allegedly killed the victim by hitting him with an iron rod on the intervening night of April 12 and 13. They then transported the body in a tempo from Dombivli to the ghat section and threw it in the valley, the official said.

After the recovery of the body, the police had registered an accidental death report. Following the probe, they registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (common intention), he said.

Efforts were on to nab the arrested man's associate who is also an accused in the case, he added.

