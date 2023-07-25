Ballia (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman was raped, allegedly raped by her neighbour, in the Bairia area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred on July 22, they said.

The woman was at home when the Class 12 student entered the house and allegedly raped her, Bairia SHO Dharmveer Singh said.

The accused fled when the girl's family members reached the spot after hearing her screams, he said.

The officer, however, could not confirm if the accused is an adult and said the police are verifying his age.

The police have registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's mother.

