Mumbai, July 9 (PTI) A compassionate act of a woman to rescue a three-year-old boy from rain and shelter him at her house led to the reunion of the child with his parents within 12 hours after he went missing in Mankhurd, police said on Wednesday.

The boy stepped out of his home in Shivajinagar area on Tuesday night while it was raining heavily. After searching for him at various locations, his parents approached the police who registered a case of kidnapping, an official said.

Police scanned at least 30 CCTV cameras and forwarded messages on social media groups of journalists and social workers, he said.

On Wednesday morning, police received a call from a woman who informed them that the child was safe with her, the official added.

"The woman spotted the boy alone crying in heavy rain last night at road no. 4 in Shivajinagar. She enquired with residents whether they knew the boy. She then took the child to her house and took good care of him," the official said.

While watching television, she saw news of a boy gone missing in Mankhurd and contacted the police.

Police rushed to the house of woman and took custody of the child. He was reunited with her parents who thanked the woman for her kind act.

