Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 23 (ANI): In a bid to empower the women of Jammu and Kashmir's far-flung areas, various handicraft skills are being imparted through Centre sponsored schemes under Pradhan Mantri Mahila Shakti Yojana.

Women here are encouraged to learn abilities such as embroidery, tailoring, and stitching through the government's special skill development programs.

"We are training to empower them. In the future, they can even take loans and form their own societies and associations," said Handicraft instructor Krishna Kumari.

Kumari explained that due to the coronavirus pandemic situation, they were forced to close their centers. But the training has resumed since October 15. "Girls come from faraway places. Most are uneducated and some are even educated," she said.

Rabina Kouser, a student from the Rajouri district, is pleased with the government handicrafts training program. While praising the Centre schemes, Rabina said, that women in Budhal Tehsil are learning the handicraft skills with great enthusiasm.

"We come from very far away places. We want to stand on our feet. We are being taught with very fine teachers. Also, we learn with great enthusiasm. Some of the girls who have learned the skills have opened their own centers even after their marriage," Kouser said.

Women from the mountainous region with a poor background also come to learn and work on their skills so that they could stand on their feet, said another student, Shaheen Akhter.

"This is a very good initiative by the government. Everybody wants to do something in life and stand on their feet. The girls here are keen to learn. They want to stand on their own feet," Akhter said. (ANI)

