New Delhi, November 23: The coronavirus tally in India crossed the 91 Lakh mark on Monday with a spike of 44,059 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike in coronavirus cases, India's total cases rose to 91,39,866. At present, there are 4,43,486 active coronavirus cases in the country while the total number of COVID-19 people who have been cured and discharged now stands at 85,62,642 with 41,024 new discharges in last 24 hours. With 511 new fatalities, the death toll in the country mounted to 1,33,738. Rapid and Frequent Testing Can Wipe Out COVID-19 Spread Within Weeks, Says Study.

India reported less than 50,000 new single-day coronavirus cases for the 16th consecutive day on Monday. The COVID-19 recovery rate in India improved considerably and now stands at 93.69 percent while the fatality rate is 1.46 percent. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with tally rising to 17,80,208 with 5,753 new cases on Sunday. The state death toll rose to 46,623 now. Apart from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka also reported high number of cases, while states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal witnessed a surge in infection too. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get UK Approval This Week, Say Reports.

According Indian Council of Medical Research data, 8,49,596 more samples were tested on Sunday. So far, 13,25,82,730 samples have been tested across the country, the ICMR said. In India, the COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. The case tally went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

