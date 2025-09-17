Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar appealed to everyone to make use of the special health initiatives being conducted by the Central Government under the banner of 'Swasth Naari, Sashakt Parivaar Abhiyaan'.

He stated that, as part of the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), the Central Government has already deposited Rs 19,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of mothers so far.

He informed that under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Central Government is organising the "Swasth Naari, Sashakt Parivaar Abhiyaan" health campaign from September 17 to October 2, 2025 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti). Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this campaign in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh today.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with Union Minister Kishan Reddy and State Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, virtually witnessed the launch event from the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ameerpet.

On this occasion, Bandi Sanjay also jointly inaugurated the "Swasth Naari, Sashakt Parivaar Abhiyaan" health camps at Ameerpet CHC along with Kishan Reddy and Raja Narasimha, and later released a statement to the media.

On this occasion, Bandi Sanjay called upon everyone to actively participate in this campaign being conducted by the Central Government and make it a success.

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (SNSPA) is a landmark initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD), aimed at strengthening healthcare services for women and children across India, with a focus on improving access, quality care, and awareness. Described as a Jan Bhagidaari Abhiyaan, it encourages active participation from private hospitals and healthcare professionals to foster inclusive healthcare delivery.

The Abhiyan is organising more than one lakh health camps, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country. These camps will be organised at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres, and other healthcare facilities and will actively promote nutrition, health awareness, and overall family well-being.

The comprehensive Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (SNSPA), initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a pivotal health campaign that will run till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. (ANI)

