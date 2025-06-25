Air India holds memorial at its Gurgaon HQ to pay tributes to members of crew who lost their lives in AI171 tragedy (Photo/ AI sources)

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Air India held a memorial service on Tuesday at its corporate headquarters in Gurugram to pay tributes to the members flight crew who lost their lives in the tragic AI171 accident.

During the event, company CEO Campbell Wilson said, "Words can't capture what we feel. We have a shared responsibility to honour our colleagues' memory, their service".

Also Read | SEBI Imposes INR 25 Lakh Penalty on BSE for Breach of Norms Related to Dissemination of Price-Sensitive Information by Corporates.

As per the source within the airline, the heartfelt ceremony was attended by employees across departments and live-streamed to all Air India offices and the airline's Training Academy, allowing staff across the country to come together in remembrance.

According to airline sources, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson addressed employees during the service. Struggling to hold back his emotions, Wilson acknowledged the depth of collective grief, saying, "There are no words that can truly capture what we're feeling. Each of us will carry this loss in our own way, but together, we have a shared responsibility -- to honour our colleagues' memory, their service, and their spirit through the way we move forward."

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Shocker: UP Woman Kills Husband for 'Forcing Her To Have Sex With Over 20 Men', Filming Acts To Sell Obscene Videos Online; Arrested.

The source shared that the service opened with a moment of silence, followed by moving tributes from colleagues who knew the crew personally. Several cabin crew members and pilots spoke about the colleagues and friends they lost, recalling heartwarming memories. One crew member recited a touching poem written in memory of the fallen, while another shared the last voice note they received from a crew member on board AI171 -- a deeply emotional moment that brought many to tears.

The ceremony concluded with a candlelighting and floral tribute. Employees gathered around a memorial display adorned with photos of the AI171 crew, lighting candles and offering flowers in silent tribute. "Many could not hold back their tears," the source added. "It was a moment of shared grief and profound respect."

The tragedy of AI171 has left a deep void within the Air India family. But yesterday's memorial, as described by the airline's source, served as a powerful reflection of unity, remembrance, and the enduring bond among those who take to the skies.

On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was headed to London with 230 passengers and 12 crew members. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)