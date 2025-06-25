Muzaffarnagar, June 25: In a shocking case from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, a 32-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband after enduring years of sexual exploitation at his hands. Police say the woman strangled her husband, Salman Ahmed (35), using a scarf after drugging him with sleeping pills mixed into a soft drink.

The couple, married for six years and parents to a four-year-old child, had been living in Muzaffarnagar. According to investigators, the woman was allegedly forced by Salman into sex work, serving wealthy clients across Delhi-NCR for nearly three years. Police also revealed that Salman filmed several of these encounters without her consent and sold the explicit videos online to make money. Sex in Jaipur Hotel Room Sparks Traffic Jam As Crowd Gathers To Watch Act From Nearby Flyover; Video Goes Viral.

Initially, the wife claimed Salman had died by suicide, but the postmortem report revealed signs of strangulation, contradicting her version. She later confessed, telling the police that the years of abuse, humiliation, and being forced into having sexual relations with over 20 men pushed her to the breaking point. Kanpur Shocker: Man Installs Camera in Bedroom To Record Wife’s Explicit Videos, Forces Her Into Unnatural Sex; Case Registered.

SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma stated, “After prolonged questioning, the woman admitted to killing her husband, detailing how she was blackmailed and pushed into the sex trade. The scarf used in the crime and the tainted soft drink bottle have been recovered.”

Police have identified five individuals connected to the sex trafficking network, including one man from Deoband. Photos and videos recovered from devices are now part of an expanding investigation.

A case under BNS section 103 (murder) has been filed. While the woman remains in judicial custody, police are pursuing the sex racket angle, with digital forensic teams analyzing obscene content allegedly circulated online.

