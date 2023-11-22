Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): In view of the 'World Heritage Week', the Department of Archives Archaeology and Museum (Kashmir Division) has organised a special exhibition displaying unique manuscripts and artefacts.

World Heritage Week is being celebrated from November 19 to November 25. It is observed every year to raise awareness about the importance of protecting and preserving cultural heritage across the globe.

During the week, the government organises different programs aimed to aware people of the importance of World Heritage Week and the overall rich past of Kashmir.

The Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums organised different types of exhibitions at various places including the Srinagar Museum and the art gallery Shergari Complex Srinagar which attracted a huge number of people including students.

At this event, the Department organized painting exhibitions and displayed rare manuscripts, old arms and traditional dresses.

The visitors including students showed keen interest in the arts and crafts displayed inside the museum and demanded that as part of annual events, authorities should organise some extra exhibitions around the year aimed to aware people of the rich past of Kashmir.

World Heritage Week is celebrated every year from November 19 to November 25. The Member States of UNESCO adopted the World Heritage Convention in 1972. (ANI)

