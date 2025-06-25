Itanagar, Jun 25 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has constituted the seventh body of the state women commission, appointing Yalem Taga Burang as its new chairperson.

The official notification, issued by the state Women and Child Development Department, was made in accordance with Section 5(1) of the APSCW Act, 2002, as amended in 2005.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Alongside Burang, the new body includes Tsering Dolma as vice-chairperson and Kipa Kaya Rughu, Kotu Bui, Aben Mije, and Techi Nikhi Yab as members.

The functions, powers, and service terms of the chairperson and members will be governed by the provisions of the APSCW Act, its 2005 amendment, and the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (Service Conditions and Tenure of Chairperson and Members) Rules, 2004, the notification added.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market: Share Markets Open Higher Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex at 82,500, Nifty Tops 25,170.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)