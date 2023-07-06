New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has observed that large-scale pollution in the Yamuna remains unchecked and the overall situation is "extremely disappointing".

On a Delhi government report showing the water quality across eight locations, a bench of Chairperson Justice A K Goel said the level of faecal coliform was "very high".

Parameters indicating pollution, such as pH (potential for Hydrogen), COD ( chemical oxygen demand) and BOD (biochemical oxygen demand), also exceeded the limit at six places except Palla and Wazirabad upstreams, it said while hearing the matter regarding the pollution in the river.

The eight places mentioned in the report are Palla, Wazirabad, ISBT Bridge, ITO Bridge Nizamuddin Bridge, Okhla Barrage, Agra Canal at Okhla Barrage and the Yamuna at Asgarpur after the confluence of Shahdara and Tuglakabad drains.

"Thus, the situation continues to be far from satisfactory as far as water quality is concerned," the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said in an order passed on Wednesday.

The bench also noted that according to the report, one common effluent treatment plant (CETP) was not functional while 22 sewage treatment plants (STPs) were non-compliant.

"Thus, untreated/partially treated sewage and industrial waste is entering into the river. There is no information about the quantity of sewage diverted to STPs and prevented from entering into the river out of total sewage and coercive measures against such serious violations are not in sight," it said.

It said though some steps were taken for the restoration of flood plains, the fact remained that the "overall situation is extremely disappointing till large-scale pollution remains unchecked".

The tribunal said the discharge of pollutants in the river and failure to implement repeated directions for coercive against violators, including officers responsible for failure to prevent pollution, showed a "lack of governance".

"We now expect meaningful prompt penal action in a mission mode not only against violators but also those who are failing to check the violators," it said.

The tribunal said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has to place the present report before the high-level committee (HLC) for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna. The panel was constituted by the NGT in March.

The HLC, which is headed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, can take further action against violators and errant officers, it said.

“In future, any report, before being filed before the tribunal, must be vetted by the HLC with comments about coercive measures against violators/erring officers…," the tribunal said.

Directing a further progress report be filed by September 30, the tribunal posted the matter for October 17.

