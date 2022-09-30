Hyderabad, Sep 30 (PTI) Former Union minister and senior Congress leader late S Jaipal Reddy was a man of good democratic values which are now unfortunately deteriorating in the current political scenario, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Friday.

A press release from the S Jaipal Reddy Memorial Foundation said Yechury unveiled the statue of the former minister at Madgul, Reddy's native place in neighbouring Rangareddy district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the four strong pillars of democracy are under attack nowadays even as the Constitution guarantees equality to all citizens of this great nation.

Recalling his three decades of association with Reddy, Yechury said the Congress leader's demise was a great loss to the nation. Reddy died in 2019.

Telangana PCC president Revanth Reddy said political leaders are the least respected soon after they lose power, but Jaipal Reddy is admired, followed and respected cutting across party lines and ideologies even long after he left for the celestial places.

"It is a true reflection of his leadership skills," he said.

The TPCC chief further said he would take up the matter with Hyderabad Metro officials to name the transport authority after Jaipal Reddy as it was during his tenure as Union Urban Development Minister that the city's metro rail was sanctioned.

G Sukhender Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Legislative Council, said he shared a good working relationship in Parliament with Jaipal Reddy, a staunch supporter of the Telangana statehood movement.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Subhash Reddy recalled that Jaipal Reddy was a principled politician and had lot of conviction.

