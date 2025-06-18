New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): In a resounding display of unity for wellness, registrations for Yoga Sangam, the flagship event of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, have crossed a historic 4 lakh mark, reinforcing India's role as a global beacon for holistic health through traditional health practices. It's noteworthy to mention that no single event in India has ever garnered assured participation at such an extraordinary scale, an Official statement from the Ministry of Ayush said.

On June 21st, a historic synchronised Yoga demonstration will unfold simultaneously at lakhs of locations across the country -- a landmark moment in India's wellness journey. The most illustrious showcase of this nationwide movement will take place in Visakhapatnam, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu and the Union Minister of State (IC) for the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, will lead more than 5 lakh yoga enthusiasts in performing the Common Yoga Protocol, the statement added.

Scheduled for 21st June 2025, from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM, Yoga Sangam is poised to become one of the largest mass yoga events ever, with lakhs of institutions, organisations, and communities preparing to roll out their yoga mats in synchrony.

Rajasthan continues to lead the movement, registering an impressive 1,38,033 organisations, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,38,033, Uttar Pradesh with 1,01,767, Madhya Pradesh with 26,159, Gujarat with 19,951 and Himachal Pradesh with 12,000.

This surge in participation reflects the widespread enthusiasm for this year's theme--'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'--a message that aligns yoga with global sustainability and personal well-being.

Further, as per the statement, from IITs and IIMs to grassroots NGOs and leading corporates, institutions across sectors are embracing the call to action. The Yoga Sangam portal (https://yoga.ayush.gov.in/yoga-sangam) has emerged as the hub for nationwide coordination.

To join Yoga Sangam, visit: https://yoga.ayush.gov.in/yoga-sangam and register as a group/organisation. Live stream the Prime Minister's address from 6:30 - 7:00 AM and conduct a yoga session from 7:00 - 7:45 AM. One can upload event details and receive an official Certificate of Appreciation.

With momentum building across more than 4 lakh organisations, the Ministry of Ayush invites everyone to participate in this transformative moment and unite through yoga for health, harmony, and a better tomorrow. (ANI)

