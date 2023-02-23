Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): In an attempt to expedite the appointment of Udyami Mitras for facilitating investment in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to give weightage of 50 marks to the applicants in the test results.

These Udyami Mitras, or friends of entrepreneurs, will be appointed on the basis of their education, work experience, and their performance in the interview and computer test, in which they will get a weightage of 50 marks depending on their categories.

According to an official statement, the weightage will be given in four categories, namely A, B, C, and D. In MBA in A category, a weightage of 10 marks will be given to a candidate who has 60 per cent marks, 15 for 70 per cent marks, 17.50 for 75 per cent marks and 20 for 80 per cent marks.

"In B category, a weightage of 5 marks will be given on the basis of other criteria, including 3 marks for an MBA from a reputed institute IIT and IIM or MBA whereas in case of MBA from Central University, State University, and NIT weightage will be given based on latest NIRF ranking, including 3 points for ranking from 1 to 30, 2 points for ranking between 31 to 50 and those and ranking above 51 will get 1 point," the statement.

"Along with this, a weightage of 2 marks will be given on receiving awards by national and international institutions. Similarly, a total weightage of 20 marks will be given to work experience in the C category, including 10 marks for experience of more than 1 year but less than 2 years, 15 for experience of 2 years or more than 2 years but less than 3 years, and 20 for experience of three years and above," the statement said.

It further said that the interview will be of 25 marks and the computer test will be of 10 marks.

"On the other hand, in the D category, the country's top company Fortune Global, Economics Times, Forbes Global, Asia Best or working in any government institution will be given a weightage of 5 points. The candidates who will meet all these requirements, candidates thrice the number of vacancies will be called for an interview, in which interview will be of 25 marks and computer test will be of 10 marks," it said. (ANI)

