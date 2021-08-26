Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) A youth has been arrested here for allegedly abducting a girl and raping her, police said on Thursday.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the 16-year-old girl's family, a case was registered against the youth. They alleged that the youth raped the girl on Wednesday, a police official said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination. The accused has been arrested, he said.

