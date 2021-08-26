Chandigarh, Aug 26: With the further decline in coronavirus cases in Haryana, the government has decided to open all schools from September 1 for class IV and V.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that the classes would be held by strictly following the standard operating procedures. Rajasthan Govt To Reopen Schools for Class 9–12 Students From September 1.

He said that the students of these classes would be allowed to come to the school with the permission of their parents as per the letter issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

