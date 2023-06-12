Dehradun, Jun 12 (PTI) Youth Congress and NSUI workers tried to march to former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's residence here on Monday in protest against his recent remarks describing Nathu Ram Godse as a patriot.

However, police raised barricades and stopped them a few hundred metres before his residence.

They sat on a dharna there demanding an apology from Rawat.

"The killer of Mahatma Gandhi cannot be glorified. He can never be the country's hero," state Youth Congress president Sumit Bhullar said.

Talking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh last week, Rawat said he did not approve of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination but described Godse as a patriot.

