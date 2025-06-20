Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) A youth drowned in the Bisalpur Dam catchment area in Rajasthan on Friday while another was rescued after they had gone to take bath in the water body, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Zorawar Singh, a resident of Sanganer in Jaipur district, who went to the dam site with his friend for a picnic on a rainy day, they said.

Police have handed over the body to the family members for last rites.

Light to heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan on Friday, with Karauli receiving the highest rainfall at 78 mm, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Vanasthali recorded 63.1 mm rain followed by Jaipur (23.6 mm), Bhilwara (21.8 mm), and Dausa (9.5 mm).

There is a strong possibility of the rain continuing in some parts of the state over the weekend, with heavy to very heavy downpour forecast at some places in Bharatpur, Jaipur and Kota divisions.

