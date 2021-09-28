Pune, Sep 28 (PTI) Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Tuesday said youth must actively participate in politics as they had an instrumental role in making Indian democracy the most efficient in the world.

He was speaking virtually at the valedictory session of the 11th Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad here.

He also said the colonial mindset must be broken in the country and issues like hunger, poverty, education, health and livelihood have to be addressed.

Prakash Karat, senior CPI(M) leader, who also spoke on the occasion virtually, said all efforts taken to transform India from "nothing to a prosperous middle class country is an achievement".

