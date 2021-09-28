Mumbai, September 28: Residents of several areas of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Tuesday complaint about gas smell around 2 pm in the afternoon. Following which the emergency teams of the Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) inspected various areas where the residents complaint of smell of gas leak. The teams used gas detection equipment to check for any leakage. However, they did not find any natural gas leakage. Ammonia Gas Leak at Cuncolim Industrial Estate in Goa, 1 Dead, 4 Injured.

MGL said in a Tweet, "Our emergency teams equipped with gas detection equipment have visited few areas from where such complaints were received." It added, "The gas detection equipment have not indicated any natural gas leakage. We have also not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas." Gas Leak Scare in Mumbai: All Emergency Systems Activated After Gas Leakage Noticed From Tanker at Kasturba Hospital, Says Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

MGL's Emergency Teams Inspected Various Areas:

Part 1 - MGL has been receiving complaints of gas smell from various parts of Navi - Mumbai since around 2PM on 28th September 2021. Our emergency teams equipped with gas detection equipment have visited few areas from where such complaints were received. — Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (@mahanagargas) September 28, 2021

No Gas Leakage Was Detected :

Part 2 - The gas detection equipment have not indicated any natural gas leakage. We have also not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas. — Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (@mahanagargas) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the NMMC reportedly checked with the MIDC industries for any chemical leakage. Times of India reported that the fire department officials also said that there no incident of fire was reported. The area whose residents complaint of the gas leak smell on Tuesday include Nerul, Belapur-CBD, Kharghar among others.

