Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Student Wing on Saturday strongly criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for allegedly turning universities into political platforms and accused Education Minister Nara Lokesh of destroying the autonomy and academic atmosphere of higher education institutions.

According to a release, addressing the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, YSRCP Student Wing State Working President Ravichandra objected to the organisation of Minister Lokesh's birthday celebrations inside Acharya Nagarjuna University.

Also Read | '126 People Have Died So Far Due to Unplanned SIR': TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Slams CEC Gyanesh Kumar and BJP's 'Anti-Bengali' Agenda in West Bengal.

He alleged that TDP cadres mobilised large convoys, blared horns, cut cakes across university departments and created an atmosphere of fear among students. Ravichandra said it was unacceptable that professors and non-teaching staff participated in political celebrations on university campuses and alleged that students were even taken to TDP offices to conduct blood donation programmes.

Ravichandra further said that higher education has been paralysed under coalition rule, citing hunger protests by students at Andhra University as evidence of the government's neglect, as per the release.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Man Hacks Wife to Death With Sharp Weapon Over Extramarital Affair in Jalpaiguri, Later Surrenders to Police.

He claimed that immediately after coming to power, the government removed vice-chancellors but has failed to fill the posts even after 19 months. According to him, universities such as Dravidian University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Sri Krishnadevaraya University and Andhra Kesari University are functioning without full leadership.

He also alleged that no governing council meeting has been held at any university, which has crippled the financial and administrative functioning. Ravichandra claimed that the Higher Education Council has been reduced to a rubber stamp, while political control is being exercised directly by the Education Department.

The YSRCP Student Wing leader alleged that campuses have been reduced to venues for birthday celebrations and promotions rather than centres of learning, with no recruitments, no campus placements, and no academic revival.

Holding Education Minister Nara Lokesh responsible for the situation, Ravichandra demanded his immediate resignation. He also demanded payment of pending fee reimbursement dues and fulfilment of the promise to provide 20 lakh jobs.

He warned that if the government does not reverse its policies, the YSRCP Student Wing will launch a statewide agitation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)