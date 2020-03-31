India Post Records Transactions Worth Rs 2,680 Cr in 3 Days

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) India Post has recorded transactions worth Rs 2,680 crore between Thursday and Saturday with post office saving bank accounts leading the business, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The government has kept open services of post offices as part of essential items during the 21-day lockdown period.

According to data shared in the statement, people deposited a total amount of over Rs 1,615 crore and withdrew over Rs 896 crore during the three-day period.

During the three days, India Post Network claimed to have delivered 1,50,779 speed post, registered letters, parcels delivered and money orders in total, according to the official data.

India Post recorded transactions worth Rs 819.72 crore on Thursday, Rs 906.22 crore Friday and Rs 954.22 crore on Saturday.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday asked the Department of Posts to leverage its pan-India network for delivery of essential items such as medicines, masks and personal protection equipment (PPE) during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

There are over 1.5 lakh post offices across the country, of which around 1.3 lakh branches are in rural India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)