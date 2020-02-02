India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I Scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, Feb 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fifth and final T20 International between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.
India Innings:
Lokesh Rahul c Santner b Bennett 45
Sanju Samson c Santner b Kuggeleijn 2
Rohit Sharma retd hurt 60
Shreyas Iyer not out 33
Shivam Dube c Bruce b Kuggeleijn 5
Manish Pandey not out 11
Extras: (LB-1 W-6) 7
Total: (For 3 wkts from 20 overs) 163
Fall of Wickets: 1/8 2/96 3/148
Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-52-0, Scott Kuggeleijn 4-0-25-2, Hamish Bennett 4-0-21-1, Ish Sodhi 4-0-28-0, Mitchell Santner 4-0-36-0. More PTI
