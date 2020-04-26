India's COVID-19 Count Reaches 26,496, Deaths at 824

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): With 1,990 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 26,496, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.Out of these, 19,868 patients are active cases and 5804 cases have been cured, discharged, or migrated. The death toll stands at 824, with as many as 49 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.According to the morning update by the ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit State with 7,628 cases of which 1,076 patients have recovered and 323 patients have died.Gujarat now stands in the second spot with 3,071 cases, of which 282 have recovered and 133 people have died. Meanwhile, Delhi's count stands at 2,625 of which 869 patients have recovered, while 54 patients have lost their lives.Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 figure stands at 1,821 with 960 patients recovered and 23 fatalities. Rajasthan has reported 2,083 cases of which 493 have recovered and 33 patients are dead.Madhya Pradesh has reported 2,096 positive cases so far of which 210 patients have recovered and 99 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 1,793 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 261 recovered and 27 people have succumbed to it.In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 457 people have been detected positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

