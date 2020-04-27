India's COVID-19 Count Reaches 27,892, Death Toll at 872

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): With 1,396 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 27,892, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.Out of these, 20,835 patients are active cases and 6185 cases have been cured, discharged, or migrated. The death toll stands at 872, with as many as 48 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.According to the ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit State with 8,068 cases of which 1,076 patients have recovered and 342 patients have died.Gujarat now stands in the second spot with 3,301 cases, of which 313 have recovered and 151 people have died. Meanwhile, Delhi's count stands at 2918 of which 877 patients have recovered, while 54 patients have lost their lives.Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 figure stands at 1,885 with 1,020 patients recovered and 24 fatalities. Rajasthan has reported 2,185 cases of which 518 have recovered and 33 patients are dead.Madhya Pradesh has reported 2,096 positive cases so far of which 302 patients have recovered and 103 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 1,868 people have COVID-19, of which 289 recovered and 29 people have succumbed to it.In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 458 people have been detected positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

