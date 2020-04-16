Infosys Foundation Provides Health Equipment to Udupi

Mangaluru, Apr 16 (PTI) The Infosys Foundation has handed over health equipment worth about Rs 28.75 lakh to Udupi district as the second phase of its medical assistance to tackle COVID-19 challenge.

The current consignment include N95 masks, medical gloves, face masks, face shields, and PPE kits.

In the first phase, the Foundation had provided medical equipment and other things valued at around Rs 50 lakh to the district.

Udupi district deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha expressed his gratitude to the Foundation president Sudha Murty and Dr Ramdas Kamath for the aid, swiftly responding to the request from the administration.

