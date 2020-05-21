IOA President Disappointed as Only 7 NSFs Prepare Draft White Paper on Resumption of Sporting Activities

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Narinder Dhruv Batra on Thursday expressed disappointment after only seven National Sports Federations (NSFs) prepared a draft White Paper to address issues related to the resumption of sports activities for athletes. "Personally disappointed at the non-seriousness of Olympic Sports who were to revert by May 20 and did not revert," Batra said in a statement. "I sincerely hope that the NSFs and SOAs (State Olympic Associations) who are to revert by May 30, 2020, are taking it seriously and the defaulters of May 20 deadline will revert urgently," he added. The seven NSFs that have submitted the document are the Archery Association of India, Hockey India, Rowing Federation of India, Squash Rackets Federation of India, Volleyball Federation of India, Indian Weightlifting Federation, and Yachting Association of India.The IOA had asked sports administrators to come up with insightful and practical suggestions on resuming sporting activities, both at individual and societal levels.A draft White Paper was to be prepared by May 20 to address the resumption of sports activities for athletes who have qualified/are likely to qualify for Olympic Games, other international and national-level athletes, and activities at the state-level athletes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)