Washington DC, January 16: Amid the nationwide unrest in Iran, the United States is sanctioning several Iranian security officials, including Ali Larijani, the Secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security (SCNS), the US Department of State said in a statement. The statement noted that, "As the brave people of Iran continue to fight for their basic rights, the Iranian regime has responded with violence and cruel repression against its own people" "In response, the United States is designating the notorious Fardis Prison, an institution where women have endured cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment," it added.

"Simultaneously, the Department of the Treasury is sanctioning several Iranian security officials, including Ali Larijani, the Secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security (SCNS). Additionally, Treasury is designating 18 individuals and entities tied to Iran's "shadow banking" networks that have laundered proceeds from Iranian petroleum and petrochemical sales. This action also further implements National Security Presidential Memorandum-2 of 2025," it added. How Iran’s Protests Unfolded and Grew: A Timeline of Economic Anger, Arrests, Crackdowns and Nationwide Unrest.

"The United States stands with the Iranian people, who are protesting for their natural rights. The regime continues to fund destabilizing and malign activities around the world, rather than investing in the welfare of its people at home. We will continue to deny the regime access to financial networks and the global banking system while it continues to oppress the Iranian people," it noted. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (local time) said that the US President Donald Trump and his team were "closely monitoring the situation in Iran.Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary said, "all options remain on the table for the President"

"The President and his team have communicated to the Iranian regime that if the killing continues, there will be grave consequences. The President understands today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday were halted. The President and his team are closely monitoring this situation, and all options remain on the table for the President," the White House Press Secretary said. ‘Leave Iran Immediately’: India Issues Urgent Advisory for Nationals in Tehran to Exit by Any Available Means Amid Escalating Protests.

This development comes amid ongoing protests in Iran over rising living costs, with authorities imposing internet restrictions. Trump had previously threatened to intervene but said on Wednesday that killings of protesters had stopped, and he'd "watch and see" about military action. Times of Israel reported that the clashes between protesters and security forces have resulted in an estimated death toll ranging from under 3,000 to over 12,000.

