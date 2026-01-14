New Delhi. January 13: In a major escalation of its security warnings, the Government of India has issued an emergency advisory urging all its nationals to leave Iran "immediately by any available means." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) upgraded the alert on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, as nationwide protests across the Islamic Republic reached a critical and violent threshold. The directive marks a shift from earlier "avoid non-essential travel" warnings to a formal recommendation for departure. New Delhi cited a "rapidly deteriorating security environment" as the primary reason for the move, advising the estimated 10,000 Indians in the country to utilize remaining commercial flights to exit.

The scale of the crisis has drawn international alarm, with human rights groups reporting that the current unrest is the most violent in Iran’s contemporary history. According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), the verified death toll has jumped to at least 2,571 as of early Wednesday. Activists warn that the actual toll could be significantly higher—some estimates from medical sources suggest figures as high as 12,000 to 20,000—as a near-total internet blackout and restricted access to hospitals have made independent verification difficult. How Iran’s Protests Unfolded and Grew: A Timeline of Economic Anger, Arrests, Crackdowns and Nationwide Unrest.

The MEA has instructed all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) currently in Iran to exercise "extreme caution" and avoid urban centers where demonstrations are occurring. Those unable to secure immediate departure have been told to "shelter in place" and maintain constant contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran. "Indian nationals are strongly advised to ensure their travel and immigration documents are readily available and to register with the Embassy if they have not already done so," the advisory stated. The government has also set up 24/7 helplines for families in India to track the safety of their relatives.

The protests, which began in late December 2025, were initially triggered by a catastrophic collapse of the Iranian rial and soaring inflation. However, the movement quickly evolved into broad anti-government demonstrations across 25 provinces. For India, the crisis poses a strategic challenge. Significant investments in the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) are now in a state of flux. While technical teams at Chabahar have reportedly been moved to secure zones, the MEA has prioritized the physical safety of Indian workers over project timelines. Iran Protests: Iranians Able To Make Some Calls Abroad While Internet Access Still Out.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran remains operational but is working with limited mobility. Officials are currently coordinating with airlines to ensure that seats remain available for Indian citizens seeking to flee. The Iranian Judiciary has meanwhile vowed "fast-track trials" and executions for those detained during the protests, further heightening the sense of urgency for foreign nationals to leave the country.

