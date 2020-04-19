Iran's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 82,000, Death Toll over 5,100

World. (File Image)

Tehran [Iran], April 19 (Sputnik/ANI) - Iran's number of coronavirus infections has exceeded 82,000, of which 5,100 have been fatal, an adviser to the country's health minister, Alireza Vahabzadeh, said on Sunday"[Over the past 24 hours] 1,343 new cases of the coronavirus were detected across the country. To date, there is a total of 82,211 [cases]. Unfortunately, over the past 24 hours, 87 people have died, the death toll rose to 5,118," Vahabzadeh wrote on Twitter.The health official added that 57,023 people have recovered since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Iran.The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide stands at 2,343,293 with 161,330 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

