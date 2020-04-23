Irish PM Lauds Role of Indian-origin Doctors, Nurses in COVID-19 Fight in Ireland

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the coronavirus pandemic with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar, during which the latter praised the role of Indian-origin doctors and nurses in fighting the virus in Ireland.During the discussion, the two leaders agreed that India and Ireland can leverage their strengths in the pharmaceutical and medical fields to contribute to combating COVID-19."Prime Minister Varadkar appreciated the role being played by Indian-origin doctors and nurses in fighting the infection in Ireland. The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Varadkar for the care and support being extended to the Indian citizens present in Ireland and promised to similarly facilitate Irish citizens in India," an official statement said."The two leaders agreed that India and Ireland can leverage their strengths in the pharmaceutical and medical fields to contribute to the global fight against the pandemic. They also deliberated on the potential for strengthening India's cooperation with Ireland, as well as with the EU, in the post-COVID context," it added.Earlier, Modi said that both India and Ireland will strengthen its partnership in health, science and technology, to address challenges in the aftermath of coronavirus."Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with Ireland's PM, Leo Varadkar. India and Ireland share similar approaches to many global issues. We will work together to further strengthen our partnership in health, science and technology, to jointly address challenges of the post-COVID world," the Prime Minister tweeted.With 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 20,471, with 652 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.Meanwhile, Ireland has registered over 16,000 positive cases of the virus, with more than 700 deaths, as per US-based Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

