Mumbai, March 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially released the 22nd instalment (kist) of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme on March 13. During an event in Guwahati, Assam, more than INR 18,640 crore was transferred directly to the bank accounts of over 9.32 crore eligible farmer families via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. This latest disbursement marks a significant milestone, bringing the cumulative financial aid provided under the scheme since 2019 to over INR 4.27 lakh crore.

Despite the successful rollout, government data indicates that approximately 3.8 lakh fewer farmers received the payout compared to the 21st instalment in November 2025. This decrease is attributed to an ongoing "cleanup" of the beneficiary database to remove ineligible entries and ensure that funds reach only genuine landholding farmers. PM Kisan 22nd Instalment: PM Narendra Modi to Release INR 18,640 Crore to 9.32 Crore Farmers via DBT From Guwahati on March 13.

How to Check Your PM Kisan 22nd Instalment Payment Status Online

Beneficiaries can verify if the INR 2,000 credit has been processed by using the "Know Your Status" (KYS) module on the official government portal.

Visit the Official Portal: Go to pmkisan.gov.in.

Go to pmkisan.gov.in. Navigate to 'Farmers Corner': On the homepage, locate and click the 'Know Your Status' button.

On the homepage, locate and click the 'Know Your Status' button. Enter Registration Details: Input your Registration Number and the captcha code as displayed. Note: If you do not know your registration number, use the "Know Your Registration Number" link to retrieve it via your Aadhaar or registered mobile number.

Input your Registration Number and the captcha code as displayed. Note: If you do not know your registration number, use the "Know Your Registration Number" link to retrieve it via your Aadhaar or registered mobile number. OTP Verification: Click "Get OTP." Enter the code sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Click "Get OTP." Enter the code sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Review Dashboard: After clicking "Get Data," your dashboard will show the status of the 22nd instalment, including the date of credit and the specific bank account used.

Alternative Methods to Verify Credit of PM Kisan 22nd Kist

For farmers without immediate internet access, the government provides several offline and notification-based tracking methods:

SMS Alerts: Automated text messages are sent by both the PM-Kisan portal and the beneficiary's bank once the DBT transfer is successful.

Automated text messages are sent by both the PM-Kisan portal and the beneficiary's bank once the DBT transfer is successful. Kisan eMitra Chatbot: Farmers can use the AI-powered "Kisan eMitra" voice chatbot on the official website, which supports 11 regional languages, to inquire about their payment.

Farmers can use the AI-powered "Kisan eMitra" voice chatbot on the official website, which supports 11 regional languages, to inquire about their payment. Bank Passbook/ATM: Visiting a local bank branch to update a passbook or checking a mini-statement at an ATM remains a reliable way to confirm the credit. PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: INR 2,000 Payment Likely Soon, Check How To Complete eKYC.

Common Reasons for Payment Failure

If your status shows as "Pending" or if you have not received the funds, it may be due to a lack of digital compliance. The government has made three specific criteria mandatory:

e-KYC Completion: Your status must show "Yes" for e-KYC. This can be updated via the portal using face authentication or at a Common Service Centre (CSC).

Your status must show "Yes" for e-KYC. This can be updated via the portal using face authentication or at a Common Service Centre (CSC). Aadhaar-Bank Seeding: Your bank account must be actively linked with your Aadhaar for DBT transfers.

Your bank account must be actively linked with your Aadhaar for DBT transfers. Land Seeding Verification: The land records provided must be verified and uploaded by state revenue officials.

Farmers are advised to contact their local block-level agriculture officers or the national helpline at 155261 if they face persistent issues with their eligibility status.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (pmkisan.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).