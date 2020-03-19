Israel Bars Entry to All Foreigners, Except Residents

World. (File Image)

Jerusalem, Mar 18 (AFP) Israel on Wednesday barred entry to foreign nationals unless they have residency in the Jewish state, in the latest measure to contain coronavirus.

"It has been decided that from today, foreign nationals who are not citizens of Israel and who do not hold Israeli citizenship or residency will not be allowed entry into Israel," a foreign ministry statement said.

The measure came into effect "immediately," it added.

Israel has 433 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with another 44 in the occupied Palestinian territories and tens of thousands in self-isolation.

It has banned non-essential movement and ordered the closure of all leisure and entertainment venues.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel closed off Palestinian-administered areas of the occupied West Bank, a decision made in coordination with the Palestinian government, based in Ramallah.

The border crossing with the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, is also closed. (AFP)

