Italian Games to Be Played in Empty Stadiums Due to Coronavirus: Government

World. (File Image)

Rome, Feb 25 (AFP) Upcoming matches in Italian Serie A and the Europa League will be played behind closed doors to combat the spread of coronavirus, the Italian sports minister announced on Monday evening.

"We have agreed to the holding of matches behind closed doors," said Vincenzo Spadafora after a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The Europa League game between Inter Milan and Ludogorets on Thursday and, most likely, six Serie A matches will be affected. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)