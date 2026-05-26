Karnataka Leadership Change: CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivkumar Arrive at Indira Bhawan To Attend Meeting With Congress Top Brass Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz

New Delhi, May 26: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar on Tuesday arrived at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi to attend a meeting with the party's high command, amid speculations of leadership change in the state. The meeting will be held with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, among other party leaders. In a brief interaction with the media while leaving his Sajdarjung residence, Deputy CM said, "Going to the first Karnataka bhawan and will take part in the meeting," without elaborating further.

However, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge declined to respond on questions regarding a potential leadership change in Karnataka and the agenda of the meeting with the state leadership. Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister MB Patil, on being asked about the agenda of the meeting, said that only the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is aware of it, adding that the details will be shared only after the meeting. "No one has any information about it. It could be about the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, MLC elections... There could be a cabinet reshuffle as well... Only Rahul Gandhi knows about it... When the CM and Dy CM meet him, you will know about it," he said. Karnataka Leadership Change Decision in 2-3 Days: Congress Sources Amid Siddaramaiah's Delhi Visit.

Karnataka MLA C Puttarangashetty also said that the decision regarding leadership change rests with the party high command, while calling himself a "disciple of Siddaramaiah." "Whether it will happen or not is a matter at the high command level. Since the beginning, I have been a disciple of Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah is the CM now. No change. But we don't know yet; we have to see what happens in the future, that's all," he said. Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Home Minister G Parameshwara, arrived at the Karnataka Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday evening ahead of a crucial meeting amid a leadership change discussion.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has also reached the national capital to join the deliberations, which come amid speculation regarding potential cabinet changes and internal party dynamics. Regarding the agenda of the visit, Siddaramaiah told the media, "The high command called me, so I have come." I don't know the subject matter of the meeting. Venugopal ji invited me for the meeting, and I have come." Earlier, Shivakumar stated, "I have to go, don't I? Yes, I'm going (to Delhi). In certain situations, one has to go, so I am travelling to Delhi."

According to Congress sources, clarity regarding the Chief Ministerial position is expected within the next two to three days. Sources added that several other key issues, including Rajya Sabha elections, Cabinet reshuffle, and MLC polls, are also likely to be finalised during the discussions. However, Siddaramaiah had said he was invited but did not know the agenda."I have been invited to Delhi. There is a meeting tomorrow at 11 am; I do not know the agenda. Mr Venugopal called me to inform me about the date and time of the meeting," Siddaramaiah told reporters. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to Meet Congress Leadership in Delhi on May 26.

On speculation over leadership changes in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah had said, "Speculations are always there. A speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has been brewing since the government completed its 2.5 years of tenure last year. Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly asserted that he would soon take over as Chief Minister, though the transition has not occurred. Some Congress workers are also rallying behind G Parameshwara for the top post.

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