Thiruvananthapuram, September 13: Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple and Attukal Bhagavathy temple received bomb threat via email on Saturday. Police and the Bomb Squad are conducting security checks at both temples. Taj Palace Bomb Threat: 5-Star Hotel in Delhi Receives Bomb Threat Email, Say Police.

According to police, the threat was non-specific in nature. Further details are awaited as investigations continue.

