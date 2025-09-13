The Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Saturday, September 13, ANI reported, citing Delhi police. Following this, the Delhi Police launched a probe into the matter. After a detailed investigation, the Delhi Police confirmed that the threat mail had been declared a hoax. On September 12, the Delhi High Court received a bomb threat email, prompting the evacuation of judges, lawyers and litigants from courtrooms around 11.15 am. The email, received at 8.38 am on an official email ID of the HC, was later declared as “hoax” by the Delhi Police. Bomb Scare at Delhi High Court, Premises Vacated After Threatening Email About ‘3 Bombs’ Inside Complex (Watch Video).

Taj Palace Bomb Threat

#UPDATE | Taj Palace in Delhi received a bomb threat mail. Nothing was found, it has been decaled a hoax: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

