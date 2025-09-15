Purnea, September 15: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Purnea and lauded the Centre's support for the state's development. Highlighting Bihar's employment drive, the Chief Minister announced an ambitious plan to create one crore jobs over the next five years. "I once again congratulate and thank him. He is doing so much for the entire country and also for Bihar... I also express my gratitude to all the dignitaries present here. The amount of work he has done for Bihar is a very big thing. State government is doing its work, but now we're getting his support as well," Kumar said while addressing the crowd.

"We will provide employment, jobs to one crore youth in the next five years. Now special assistance is being given for setting up new industries in Bihar; everything is being done," he said further. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport. Union Minister of Civil Aviation of India Ram Mohan Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, and Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary were also present on the occasion. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi Vows to End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption.

The Prime Minister also launched the National Makhana Board in Bihar, which will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country. Bihar accounts for approximately 90 per cent of the country's total Makhana production. Key districts, such as Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj, and Araria, serve as primary hubs due to their favourable climatic conditions and fertile soil, which contribute to the superior quality of makhana. Engineer Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to M Visvesvaraya on His Birth Anniversary, Hails Role of Engineers in Building ‘Viksit Bharat’.

‘Khada Ho Kar Parnaam Kijiye’

Purnea, Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay foundation stones and inaugurate multiple development projects pic.twitter.com/rLJ8GZWIgN — IANS (@ians_india) September 15, 2025

The establishment of the Makhana Board in Bihar will give a major boost to the Makhana production in the State and the country and strengthen the presence of Bihar on the global map in this sector.

