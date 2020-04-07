Kiren Rijiju Holds Meeting with Regional Directors of SAI Amid Coronavirus Crisis

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday held a video conference meeting with all the Regional Directors of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to review the arrangements for the athletes amid coronavirus crisis. The minister reviewed the arrangements at SAI Bangalore and SAI Patiala where the elite athletes are housed. The meeting was attended by all senior SAI officials from across the country."In the video conference with all regional directors of SAI to review arrangements for athletes @KirenRijiju congratulates athletes for following strict discipline and the rules of the lockdown. Athletes staying at SAI camps have ensured they maintain social distancing and stay in," Kiren Rijiju Office tweeted.The Regional Directors briefed Rijiju and ensured that athletes' training is not being hampered amid the coronavirus crisis."Regional Directors of SAI centers briefed @kirenrijiju 1) All athletes who are home are connecting with coaches on digital platform every day to ensure training isn't hampered 2) athletes, coaches are enhancing knowledge with SAI's live sessions with experts. #IndiaFightsCornona," Kiren Rijiju Office tweeted. (ANI)

