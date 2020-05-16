Ladakh Chamber Bats for Upliftment of MSME

Leh, May 16 (PTI) A delegation of Ladakh Chamber of Industries on Saturday met Lt Governor R K Mathur and apprised him about the problems being faced by MSMEs of Leh and Kargil after the creation of the Union territory of Ladakh.

The delegation requested for the upliftment of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and some safeguards by reviving Small Scale Industrial Development Corporation (SICOP), an official spokesperson said.

He said the delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting the grievances of MSMEs of Ladakh.

“They requested for the upliftment of the MSME sector and some safeguards by reviving SICOP, an alternative to participate in tendering above Rs one lakh for units registered with District Industries Centre (DIC) of respective districts in Ladakh and to separate local MSME manufactured items from the civil works and to exempt their purchase through Government e-marketplace (GeM),” the spokesman said.

