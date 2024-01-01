Noida, Jan 1 (PTI) Police found 138 people driving under the influence of alcohol on New Year's eve in Noida and Greater Noida and issued e-challans for violating road safety rules, officials said on Monday.

Fifteen vehicles were impounded during the enforcement action by the traffic police on December 31, they said.

Also Read | New Rules and Regulations in 2024: From Aadhar Card and ITR Filing to UPI, Take a Look at Changes Taking Place in New Year 2024.

The action came as part of a fortnight-long road safety campaign by the traffic department on the instructions of Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh to prevent vehicular accidents.

"As part of the campaign on New Year's Eve, police teams were deployed at 40 places across Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate and checks conducted to trace those driving under the influence of alcohol," a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

"During the campaign, 2,485 drivers were checked and out of those 138 drivers were found in a state of intoxication. E-challans were issued to 123 drivers while vehicles of 15 drivers impounded," the spokesperson added.

On December 31, the last day of the special campaign, the police issued a total of 6,826 e-challans to those found violating road safety rules across Noida and Greater Noida.

Of those, 3,360 offenders were issued challans for driving without helmets, 644 for overspeeding, 503 for leaving vehicles in no-parking zones, 309 for driving in the wrong direction, 107 for driving without seat belt, the police said.

Another 1,903 e-challans were issued under 'others' category, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)