Kannur (Ker), Jul 22 (PTI) Two CPI(M) workers were arrested in connection with the attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Payyannur area last week.

According to police, 23-year old Kashyap and 27-year old Genil were held in connection with the incident in which bombs were hurled at the RSS office.

"We have arrested two persons. As per the preliminary investigation, they both have direct participation in the attack," a police officer told PTI.

An FIR under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act was registered.

The RSS had accused CPI(M) workers of carrying out the attack.

CCTV footage of the attack revealed several explosions within the boundary wall of the RSS office with many of its windows damaged in the incident.

The attack came days after a bomb was hurled at the wall of CPI(M)'s state headquarters, AKG Centre, on the night of June 30 and those involved in the case is yet to be identified by police.

