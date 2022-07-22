Domestic air travelers are going to get another option for travel from next month. Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Airlines is going to start its flights from next month. The airline will start its flights from Mumbai Ahmedabad route using Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The first flight on this route will take off on 7 August. Whereas flights on the Bangalore-Kochi route will start on August 13. According to the airline, booking of tickets has started on these routes.

In a statement issued on Friday, the airline said it has begun the sale of tickets on 28 flights that will operate weekly on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7 as well as 28 flights on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13. Akasa Air to Take off Later This Month, Receives Approval from Regulator DGCA

The carrier will launch commercial operations with two 737 Max aircraft. Boeing has delivered one Max plane and the second one's delivery is scheduled to take place later this month. Akasa Air to Launch Its First Commercial Flight on August 7; Opens Ticket Sales

The lowest fare on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route willl be ₹3,948 and it will take 1 hour 20 minutes to connect both the cities while an Ahmedabad-Mumbai fare on the Akasa Air flight will be ₹3,906.

The Bengaluru-Kochi flight will have a fare of ₹3,483 and a flight duration of 1 hour 15 minutes and a on the return flight from Kochi to Bengaluru the fare will be ₹3,282.

Check Routes And Schedule Here:

Bookings for flights on Akasa Air will be available via the Mobile App, Mobile Web & Desktop website www.akasaair.com, through travel agents and several online travel agents.

On July 7, the carrier received its air operator certificate (AOC) from aviation regulator DGCA. With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) giving its green light to Max planes in August 2021, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26 last year to purchase 72 Max aircraft.

