New Delhi, July 22: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 46 per cent jump in net profit for the three months ended June on the back of bumper earnings from oil and telecom businesses.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 17,955 crore during April-June period -- the first quarter of 2022-23 fiscal year -- from Rs 12,273 crore in the year-ago period, it said a stock exchange filing. Tata Group Chief Natarajan Chandrasekaran Warns of UK Steel Plant Closures Without British Govt Subsidy Deal.

The latest quarter earnings, however, could not better the record net profit of Rs 18,549 crore reported by the company in the three months ended December 2021.

