Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) Two persons were injured in a shootout between two groups at Anandapur in the south-eastern part of the city on Friday allegedly over the control of real estate business in the area, police sources said.

The two men were admitted to a government hospital.

One of them claimed that the clash was over the control of an office room at Anandapur where real estate business has been flourishing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)