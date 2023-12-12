Alibag, Dec 12 (PTI) As many as 24,467 matters, involving a cumulative amount of Rs 18.68 crore, were settled in the Lok Adalat organised in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday.

The Lok Adalat was organised at 27 locations in the district on December 9, said Amol Shinde, judge and secretary of Raigad district judicial service.

At least 76 accident claims were settled and Rs 4.23 crore was awarded to the aggrieved parties, he said.

A total of 94,493 matters were kept for decision, of which 24,476 cases were settled, and the concerned parties received an amount of Rs 18.63 crore, the official said.

