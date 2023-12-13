Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) A three-day workshop to mentor entrepreneurs from India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh was launched at the American Center in Kolkata on Wednesday, officials said.

The Regional Startup Network (RSN), which was launched by the US Consulate Kolkata in partnership with the KIIT-Technology Business Incubator, welcomed around 20 startups selected from among 200 applicants across the region, they said.

"This workshop serves as a pivotal platform empowering startups from India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh with essential skills and networks vital for their advancement in diverse industries. It reflects our commitment to developing entrepreneurship," US Consul General Melinda Pavek said.

The inaugural session was attended by several notable dignitaries, including KIIT-TBI CEO Mrutyunjay Suar, Sister Nivedita University vice-chancellor Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay and Institute of Company Secretary of India's regional director Surya Mishra.

The three-day program will provide participants with valuable insights from industry experts through workshops, networking sessions, and one-on-one mentoring opportunities, officials said.

The final day will witness a 'pitch session' where startups will present their ventures to potential investors, they said.

Following the workshop, a select group of three-five startups will be chosen to participate in the 'Nexus' program, a nine-month intensive training initiative hosted at the American Center in New Delhi.

This incubator program, powered by the US Embassy and the Alliance for Commercialisation and Innovation Research (ACIR), will provide startups with comprehensive support to translate their ideas into tangible business ventures, officials said.

The launch of the Regional Startup Network aligns with the US government's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and innovation across the Indo-Pacific region, they said.

"One of the things that we've been working to do at the State Department is to better integrate the work of our innovators, our technologists into the challenges that we're facing that we're trying to address, trying to solve, across the globe," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

