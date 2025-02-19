Agra (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) Three people died and as many were injured after a truck collided with a mini loader on the Agra-Aligarh Highway on Wednesday, police said.

The accident happened at around 7 am, they said, those killed have been identified as Mandeep (36), Yuvraj (28), and Ankit (18).

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

All the victims are residents of Haryana, the police said.

The injured, ?Pawan, Deepak, and Aman, ?have been admitted to a medical college and hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, Sub-Inspector Ayub Khan said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Both the vehicles were removed from the highway and traffic is now running smoothly, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Khan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)