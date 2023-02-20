Nagpur, Feb 20 (PTI) An accounting firm staffer was robbed of Rs 9 lakh in Nagpur on Monday afternoon. a police official said.

Anil Parasram Nagotra, who had withdrawn the amount from a bank, was robbed by two motorcycle-borne men at Chhapru Nagar square, he said.

Teams have been formed to nab the accused, the Lakadganj police station official said.

